Luzardo, Athletics to face Lynn, Rangers

By The

Associated Press



Oakland Athletics (20-9, first in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (10-17, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jesus Luzardo (2-0, 3.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Rangers: Lance Lynn (3-0, 1.37 ERA, .81 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

LINE: Athletics favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers take on the Oakland Athletics on Monday.

The Rangers finished 33-43 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Texas batted .248 as a team last season and hit 223 total home runs.

The Athletics went 44-32 in division games in 2019. Oakland pitchers had an ERA of 3.97 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.24.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Oakland leads the season series 3-0.

INJURIES: Rangers: Edinson Volquez: (oblique), Joe Palumbo: (ulcer), Brett Martin: (left rotator cuff), Jose Leclerc: (right shoulder), Corey Kluber: (right shoulder), Nick Goody: (back spasms), Brock Burke: (shoulder), Shin-Soo Choo: (calf), Willie Calhoun: (left hamstring), Elvis Andrus: (back), Robinson Chirinos: (ankle).

Athletics: Burch Smith: (right forearm), A.J. Puk: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

