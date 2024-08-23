M & M Management, empresa dedicada a bienes raíces en el Valle
Mario Martínez y Marcelo Flores, representantes de M & M Management, empresa de bienes raíces, visitan Noticias RGV para hablarnos sobre su negocio y promover el turismo en la Isla del Padre Sur.
Vea el siguiente video para la segunda parte de la entrevista.
