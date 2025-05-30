x

Más allá de la tormenta: Prepárese para la temporada de huracanes

5 hours 50 minutes 27 seconds ago Friday, May 30 2025 May 30, 2025 May 30, 2025 2:32 PM May 30, 2025 in Noticias RGV

La temporada de huracanes de 2025 ya está aquí, y estar preparado es fundamental. Los huracanes traen vientos, inundaciones y marejadas ciclónicas. Le diremos cómo puede protegerse y proteger a su familia.

El equipo meteorológico más grande del Valle está listo para mantenerlo informado. Prepararse ahora reduce el impacto de un desastre mañana.

Facing the Fury cuenta con el apoyo de Aztec House Leveling & Remodeling Co., Lee's Pharmacy, Magic Valley Electric Cooperative y SafeGuard Insurance.

