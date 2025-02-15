Más de mil residentes del Valle sin electricidad
Más de mil residentes del Valle están sin electricidad el sábado.
Según el mapa de apagones de AEP, 1.986 clientes del Valle del Río Grande están sin electricidad. Ese número se redujo de 2.355 que estaban reportando el sábado por la mañana.
Algunos clientes de Magic Valley Electric Co-op están sin energía. Según su mapa de cortes, 787 clientes están experimentando cortes.
Todavía no se sabe cuál es la causa.
