MADD campaign pushes parents to discuss underage drinking with their children

Mother Against Drunk Drivers are asking parents to join their campaign, Power Talk 21.

The initiative is not only asking parents to talk to their kids about underage drinking, but also make a pledge.

The organization says that, surprisingly, students under 21 aren’t just drinking because of peer pressure, but also because parents are allowing them to.

Maura Torres with MADD says this is something that needs to change.

Torres says often times, she has had conversations with parents who say they feel that allowing their kids to have some type of alcohol or even drugs is ok as long as they are there to supervise.

“I‘ll provide them alcohol and I’m monitoring them," Torres said. "But when you open that Pandora’s box, you are allowing your child to test so many other other substances.”

According to MADD, more than 70 percent of teenagers say that their parents are their biggest influence to drink under the age of 21.

If you are planning to participate in Power Talk 21, the organization says there is a book and guideline for you on how to speak with your kids about these subject.

