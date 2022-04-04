MADD campaign pushes parents to discuss underage drinking with their children
Mother Against Drunk Drivers are asking parents to join their campaign, Power Talk 21.
The initiative is not only asking parents to talk to their kids about underage drinking, but also make a pledge.
For more information, click here.
