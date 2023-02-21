Made in the 956: Audrey Brown

Many go to South Padre Island for some fun in the sun or perhaps some fishing, but now they can go to see some art.

Audrey Lorissa Brown is an artist at the island, and she's working to paint a whole new vision for SPI.

Brown is helping turn SPI into a Rio Grande Valley hot spot for art.

For more Made in the 956 stories, click here.

"We have a special angel donor. It's an art business incubator in South Padre Island and every year there are six different artists that are selected," Brown said. "And it's a very selective program by a board of directors. We have a one-year residency program here, and we share gallery space collectively, and we have studio space we can work in, and we're able to build our business, sell our work."

Brown is showing off some of her most recent creations through her exhibit, called 'Evolution.' People can catch it at the art gallery on the island on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"Evolution means change. And every aspect is changing, and sometimes we really have to accept that change and evolve as humans," Brown said. "I've chosen the title evolution for that reason."

Brown said after her exhibit, she's ready to paint the next chapter of her life.

"I'm moving on after my program time is over. I am currently building out my own gallery here on the island, it's going to be in the same plaza," Brown said. "I do share with the Angel Donor's vision of creating an art mecca here on South Padre Island and I want to be a part of that, and I will be a part of that. And my gallery is going to be called Audrey Lorissa Art Gallery, with ALorissa art, which is my brand."

Audrey Lorissa Brown, and her works of art, Made in the 956.