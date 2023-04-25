Made in the 956: Bicycle World RGV

It's a special year for Bicycle World RGV, a business that’s served the Valley for nearly 45 years.

Henry P. Roberts and his wife Kelly first opened the business. Their son, Tracy, is now keeping his father’s legacy alive.

“My dad ended up buying a business from a person down the street there on Commerce… he turned it into a full-fledged bike shop, and a few days later came here and started this location,” Tracy said. “I actually have grown up from the moment I was born in the business, so I've been active with this business pretty much my whole life."

For more Made in the 956 stories, click here

And in his life, Bicycle World has done a lot more than just sell bikes.

“We believe in putting into the community and being servants of the community, and in return we feel like it treats us really well,” Tracy said.

Another thing that sets Bicycle World RGV apart: trained professionals who assemble the bikes right at the store.

“Our bikes are built by mechanics who are trained to know what they're doing,” Tracy said. “So a lot of times we see a bike come from one of those department stores that wasn't assembled properly, and so now the person has to go and spend just as much to get it properly fixed that they spent on the bike. They could've come here and maybe even got our most economical price bike and just have a proper functioning bike right out the door."

And right out the door and down the road from their Harlingen location is a bike trail named after Tracy’s dad.

“I've grown up doing this business and I want to continue doing my dad's legacy,” Tracy said.

Bicycle World RGV — Made in the 956.