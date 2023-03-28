Made in the 956: Brownsville dance team makes history at national competition

The Texas Heat Dance Team, from the Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Brownsville, was first introduced last June. The team was getting ready to compete nationally at the United States National Amateur Dance-Sport Championship.

Now they've returned from that same competition where the team made history.

"For more Made in the 956 stories, click here.

The team won first place in the 2023 United States Youth Latin Formation Champions Division II. There were a total of 21 teams, but only eight made it into the finals.

The dance team also got 7th place in the 2023 United States Youth Ballroom Formation Champions Division I out a total of 21 teams.

A few couples also placed in the 2023 States Youth Open Rhythm Champions during the competition. There were a total of 20 couples in that category.

Hector Lara and Coral Garza got first place, Alex Salinas and Haley Guajardo received third place and Giovanni Lopez and Cindy Meza got fourth place.

"To be able to convey to the rest of the world that we indeed did break a record, that we were the first team from Texas, We were the first time from Fred Astaire, being from Brownsville, I don't think anybody thought this would be possible," Lopez said. "After that whole experience, I mean, it just gives another layer of confidence to these kids from Brownsville that didn't think they had it in them. We had come to this competition as underdogs, and I'm just so, so glad that were able to leave such a big impression and I know next year, they'll be talking about us too."

The team will be holding auditions this summer. Auditions are scheduled for June 23-24 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fred Astaire Dance Studios, located at 925 W. Price Rd, suite B in Brownsville.

A big congratulations to the Texas Heat Dance Team, this week's Made in the 956.