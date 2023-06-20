Made In The 956: Circle G

If you're from the Rio Grande Valley, there are two summer traditions you're likely very familiar with, eating raspas and popping fire works.

Elias Gonzalez helped bring that tradition to the 956. He moved to the Valley many years ago with his wife Ester.

"So they immigrated here to the United States and began working toward the American dream. They started as farmers picking cotton, and they saved enough money to begin their small business," Elia Gonzalez said.

That business turned into Circle G Snow Cones and fireworks and Elias' son, Eloy, now runs the family business.

"So Circle G has been here in the Valley for about 43 years," Elia said. "So in the Rio Grande Valley, sometimes it's kind of hard to start a local business because different niches don't always work out. But as we know, it gets really hot in here and really hot in the Valley, so snow cones have always been a staple. They're a part of everyone's childhood growing up. Pick-a-dillies, hot Cheetos and cheese, leche raspas, they're just beloved in the Rio Grande Valley, so I think it's the welcoming spirit of the RGV that's kept this place a float."

And it's not just raspas.

"So I mean, we love our fireworks here. We go out to the different off roads and do our fireworks. So this business has been here since 1975, so they've also been a staple here in the Rio Grande Valley. There's upper and lower Valley locations, and they're just about everywhere on every corner you see," Elia said.

But even long-standing businesses come with a fair set of challenges, especially after the pandemic.

"So as we know, the supply chain really messed up a lot of local business. It made prices skyrocket, and it was reflected in the snow cone prices as well. But I think because...we love our snow cones, and we rally for local businesses, we were able to come back and kind of regain composure within the business," Elia said.

And Circle G isn't slowing down anytime soon.

"So there's actually plans right now to expand an even larger snow cone stand here in Harlingen," Elia said. "Circle G Snow Cone is so thankful for the Rio Grande Valley. We appreciate the hospitality that they show us, and we love being their go-to place for raspas."

Circle G Snow Cones and fireworks, Made In The 956.