Made in the 956: Healthy restaurant offering customizable meals

The Rio Grand Valley has a lot of places to eat, but some of those places aren't always the healthiest.

One restaurant in Brownsville is trying to change that.

"So I'm actually a registered dietician. So that's kind of the concept behind it, right," Vanessa Zamarripa said.

Zamarripa owns the restaurant Lettuce Eat Salad with Jorge Ruelas.

"So we wanted to provide something that was fast, right, and healthy for our community," Zamarripa said.

They're doing that through Lettuce Eat Salad in Brownsville.

Zamarripa said they opened back in January 2022 and the concept is simple, it is all up to you.

"We're build your own salads, build your own wraps. So people can kind of come in and choose everything they want. We have a ton of fresh toppings, so everybody can make theirs, their own," Zamarripa said.

Ruelas said the restaurant has been getting a lot of support from the community.

"The reaction we've gotten from customers has been very positive. Truth be told, the people who come, they've told us that this is what was missing in Brownsville," Ruelas said.

"In the restaurant business it's always kind of up and down, right, like food prices, food availability. Those have been the challenges that we've faced throughout the time that we've been open. But it's been fun, it's been exciting," Zamarripa said.

Lettuce Eat Salad, Made in the 956.

