Made in the 956: History of Rock n Roll mural unveiled in Harlingen

Last January, we met Mario Godinez, a teacher and artist from Harlingen.

At the time, he spoke about a project he teamed up with the city on, a mural in downtown Harlingen showcasing the history of Rock n Roll music.

A project, years in the making, the last part of it unveiled last Thursday.

Mario Godinez is this week's made in the 956.