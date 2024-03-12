x

Made in the 956: History of Rock n Roll mural unveiled in Harlingen

1 hour 29 minutes 4 seconds ago Tuesday, March 12 2024 Mar 12, 2024 March 12, 2024 11:50 AM March 12, 2024 in News - Local
By: Trey Serna

Last January, we met Mario Godinez, a teacher and artist from Harlingen.

At the time, he spoke about a project he teamed up with the city on, a mural in downtown Harlingen showcasing the history of Rock n Roll music.

RELATED STORY: Made in the 956: Mario Godinez

A project, years in the making, the last part of it unveiled last Thursday.

Mario Godinez is this week's made in the 956.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days