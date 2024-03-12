Made in the 956: History of Rock n Roll mural unveiled in Harlingen
Last January, we met Mario Godinez, a teacher and artist from Harlingen.
At the time, he spoke about a project he teamed up with the city on, a mural in downtown Harlingen showcasing the history of Rock n Roll music.
RELATED STORY: Made in the 956: Mario Godinez
A project, years in the making, the last part of it unveiled last Thursday.
Mario Godinez is this week's made in the 956.
