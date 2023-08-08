Made in the 956: SPI artist completes goal of opening up art gallery

Audrey Lorissa Brown was featured in Made in the 956 back in February.

Brown is an artist in South Padre Island and at the time she was taking part in a program, showing off her work in a joint studio with other artists.

Brown said back in February that her end goal was to finish the program and open her very own art gallery.

Well now the time has come and Brown's gallery is now open.

Her gallery is called Audrey Lorissa Gallery, where she features all her work under her brand A Lorissa Art.

The gallery is located on the island at 105 East Amber-Jack Street, Suite A. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.