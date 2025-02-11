Made in the 956: Trucha RGV showcases local artists, journalists

Uplifting local stories and artist's, that's the goal of a multimedia platform that was founded in the Rio Grande Valley.

The co-founders of Trucha RGV want to tell one of a kind stories that showcase local artists and citizen journalists.

"We are dedicated to the people, the culture and the grassroots movements of the Rio Grande Valley," co-founder Josue Ramirez said.

"It's important for people to know they have a voice heard and that they're seen, and they're represented and most of all, that they can represent themselves," co-founder Omar Casas said.

Ramirez and Casas created a platform to showcase talent in the Valley.

"Really what our mission is to create a space to create a platform and a space where storytellers and creatives are centered in the storytelling of our experiences here in the Rio Grande Valley," Ramirez said.

The non-profit multimedia platform got its start back in 2021. From journalism to art to social activism, they do it all.

"It's about empowering the community, teaching the community how to do these sort of skills, even if they're not professionals in it," Casas said.

"Our community journalism program is focused on helping people who really don't write to be journalists themselves," Ramirez said.

Both Casas and Ramirez say it's important to tell the Valley's unique story with art or writings.

Trucha RGV has gained a big following on social media. They have over 11,000 followers on Instagram.

"It's a phenomenon you know, the thing I can really say is that we are honest to ourselves, we're honest to our community, and we try and be who we are as much as possible and the people we work with. We also encourage them to be who they are," Casas said.

You may ask how they came up with the idea for such a unique name.

"The phrase 'trucha' is part of a bigger phrase, 'ponte trucha,' which means to be alert, be aware, be in know of what's going on in your community. That's our goal, to not only have a sense of self awareness of what's going on around you, but as a community as a whole, know what's going on," Casas said.

Their mission is to keep the Valley informed of issues that might affect their daily lives. Creativity also plays a big role in their projects.

"Creativity is part of our culture, and often times that's not really highlighted or supported, especially artists and local creatives," Ramirez said.

Trucha RGV is made in the 956.