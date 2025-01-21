Made in the 956: Unforgettable invitations by For The Love of Paper in Harlingen

Planning a wedding, Quinceañera or any special event is quite special and important for anyone, even down to the small details.

It all starts with an invitation that gets delivered to your mailbox. A Rio Grande Valley company is helping those planning events leave a lasting impression on their guests.

Since the early 90s, Social Situations in Harlingen has helped plan those special events and more.

"We'd always plan weddings and events, we'd always produce paper products for those parties, but we had to pivot and change a little bit, and we created for the love of paper," owner Clara Loera said.

Clara owns both Social Situations and For The Love of Paper. She took over the event planning business 15 years ago.

Now she's making custom wedding stationery.

For The Love of Paper was born back in 2020 from an idea to help provide a one-stop shop for customers. With today's tech, many are turning to online options or artificial intelligence for their party needs.

"We do so much online now, I think they really enjoy that one on one relationship and that customer service of walking in our doors," Clara said.

She says her business gives people the opportunity to sit down and plan every single detail in their invitation.

From the font, the color, the design and much more. Something that may not be all too common anymore.

"They're going to remember that we helped them plan an important role in setting the tone of that party with that piece of paper, that invitation," Clara said.

If you're looking for invitations, there are two options to choose from.

"We have semi-custom invitations, we have lots of albums and designs, already premade for our customers. They can come in and personalize it with their event details, or we get somebody that comes in that wants to start from scratch."

But Clara says it's much more than just invitations.

"We created this really cute personalized coloring book with the bride and groom, attached some crayons and it was really neat, the feedback we received afterward," Clara said.

From coloring books, to napkins, to cups, to whatever you want, Clara can do it.

She says just last year she received close to 700 orders at her shop and every invitation that goes out helps promote her business.

"It just brings me joy, because again, it's that first thing that people get in their hand for that life event, that special moment, and we played a little part in that," Clara said.

Making lasting impressions, it's what Clara Loera does best.

For The Love of Paper by Social Situations is made in the 956.