Major improvements coming to Cameron County park
People in Laguna Vista should see some major improvements coming to one of their parks soon.
A new splash pad, trail, and even a new playground will soon go up at Cameron County’s Bejarano McFarland Memorial Park.
All thanks to a $750,000 grant from the state.
County officials say they are not done trying to build out there.
