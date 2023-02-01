x

Major improvements coming to Cameron County park

Wednesday, February 01 2023

People in Laguna Vista should see some major improvements coming to one of their parks soon.

A new splash pad, trail, and even a new playground will soon go up at Cameron County’s Bejarano McFarland Memorial Park.

All thanks to a $750,000 grant from the state.

County officials say they are not done trying to build out there.

