Make-A-Wish RGV announces multiple events
Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley is working to help dozens of critically ill children.
The foundation has a busy April planned, and you can help them change the world, granting one magical wish at a time.
Make-A-Wish RGV President and CEO Becky Gearhart discusses the events the organization has planned in the video above.
More information is available in the Make-A-Wish RGV website.
