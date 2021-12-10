Man accused of killing Texas officer out of hospital, jailed

This Dec. 4, 2021, photo provided by the Dallas County Jail shows Jamie Jaramillo. Jaramillo, accused of fatally shooting a suburban Dallas police officer, has been discharged from the hospital and booked into jail. Court records show that Jaramillo was arraigned on a capital murder charge late Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. (Dallas County Jail via AP)

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting a suburban Dallas police officer last week has been discharged from the hospital and booked into jail.

Court records show that Jamie Jaramillo, 37, was arraigned on a capital murder charge late Thursday. Jail records show he was being held Friday in Dallas County jail on $2 million bond. It was unclear if he had an attorney.

Jaramillo is accused of fatally shooting Mesquite Officer Richard Houston, 46, on Dec. 3 while he responded to a call about a disturbance in the parking lot of a supermarket.

An arrest warrant affidavit said that when Houston arrived at the parking lot, Jaramillo, his wife, their daughter and another woman were involved in an altercation.

The affidavit says that the daughter told police that she and her mother believed Jaramillo was cheating with another woman. The affidavit says that when Houston went to talk to Jaramillo, he pulled a gun and shot Houston before shooting himself.

The affidavit says Jaramillo's wife then took the gun and threatened the woman with whom she believed Jaramillo was cheating on her. Jaramillo's wife was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault.

Hundreds attended the funeral held Thursday for Houston. He joined the Mesquite department in January 2001.