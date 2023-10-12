Man accused of running over girlfriend in July crash turns himself in to authorities

A man accused of running over his girlfriend in a July crash in South Padre Island turned himself in to authorities, according to a news release.

Rolando Jaeden Alejandro is expected to be arraigned Thursday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and family/dating violence in connection with the crash, according to the Cameron County Park Ranger Division.

READ MORE: Suspect in July auto-pedestrian crash at South Padre Island identified

Alejandro was identified as the man who ran over his 19-year-old girlfriend Jaylene Carranza at Beach Access Number Four in South Padre Island on July 21, authorities announced last month.

Park rangers questioned Alejandro when the accident happened but he was not arrested, Cameron County Park Rangers Chief of Police Horacio Zamora said.

Zamora previously said he believes alcohol may have played a factor in the crash.