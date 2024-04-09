Man arrested after allegedly assaulting brother with brass knuckles in Cameron County

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in Brownsville after he allegedly assaulted his brother with brass knuckles.

Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a residence in regard to an assault in progress on March 29.

Deputies made contact with the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Mario Alberto Castillo, who was uncooperative. He was detained during the investigative process.

The sheriff's office said deputies then made contact with Castillo's 20-year-old brother, who said Castillo struck him multiple times; the brother showed multiple signs of assault.

The mother of the victim said she saw Castillo assault her son with brass knuckles and she intervened. She said Castillo struck her while she attempted to stop him from assaulting her son.

She told deputies she was able to take the brass knuckles away from Castillo and hid them in the laundry room. Deputies collected the brass knuckles as evidence.

Castillo was arrested on charges of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transported to Carrizales Rucker Detention Center and is pending arraignment.