Man arrested after barricading inside a Mercedes apartment makes court appearance
A man arrested after barricading himself in an apartment with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old child in Mercedes was arraigned on Sunday.
Jesse Chavez, 54, has an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of failing to report as a sex offender.
Chavez was arraigned on charges including assault impeding breath, continuous family violence and terroristic threat against family/household. He was issued a $220,000 bond.
