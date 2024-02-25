x

Man arrested after barricading inside a Mercedes apartment makes court appearance

3 hours 12 minutes 25 seconds ago Sunday, February 25 2024 Feb 25, 2024 February 25, 2024 6:48 PM February 25, 2024 in News - Local

A man arrested after barricading himself in an apartment with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old child in Mercedes was arraigned on Sunday.

Jesse Chavez, 54, has an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of failing to report as a sex offender.

RELATED STORY: Mercedes police: Barricaded suspect was wanted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender

Chavez was arraigned on charges including assault impeding breath, continuous family violence and terroristic threat against family/household. He was issued a $220,000 bond.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days