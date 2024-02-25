Man arrested after barricading inside a Mercedes apartment makes court appearance

A man arrested after barricading himself in an apartment with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old child in Mercedes was arraigned on Sunday.

Jesse Chavez, 54, has an active warrant for his arrest on a charge of failing to report as a sex offender.

RELATED STORY: Mercedes police: Barricaded suspect was wanted on a charge of failing to register as a sex offender

Chavez was arraigned on charges including assault impeding breath, continuous family violence and terroristic threat against family/household. He was issued a $220,000 bond.