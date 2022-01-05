Man arrested after breaking into ex-girlfriend’s house twice, Brownsville police say

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

Brownsville police on Tuesday arrested a man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house twice.

Police say on July 30, 2021, 40-year-old Eduardo Alberto Villanueva broke into his ex-girlfriend’s home by kicking in the front door, Brownsville police said in a news release.

“Villanueva had a knife and was threatening to kill everyone in the house,” the release stated. “At the time, there were four individuals at the residence. Villanueva was swinging a knife around but did not injure anyone at the location.”

Since the incident, Villanueva had been on the run and used several aliases to hide in local hotels, according to police.

On Dec. 31, Villanueva broke into the victim’s residence again and assaulted her, police said.

Brownsville police and the U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force arrested Villanueva at the 3600 block of Villa Del Rey.

Villanueva has been charged with burglary of habitation, two counts of violation of protective order and four counts of burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony.

Bond was set at $265,000.