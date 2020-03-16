Man arrested following deadly shooting in San Juan
SAN JUAN – One man is in custody following a deadly shooting in San Juan on Thursday.
According to San Juan police Chief Juan Gonzalez, Jacob Arroyo, 38, is in custody and will be arraigned Monday.
Arroyo is suspected to have shot and killed a 27-year-old man Thursday night on the 600 block of West 3rd Street.
