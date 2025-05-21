Man causes deadly two-vehicle crash in McAllen after disregarding a red light, records say

The McAllen Police Department arrested a man in connection with a two-vehicle crash that killed one person and seriously injured another, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Channel 5 News.

According to the complaint, Hugo Armando Bazan Jr. was traveling at a high rate of speed in a Toyota Camry on Buddy Owens Boulevard when he disregarded a red light and crashed into a 2016 Ford Fiesta.

The Fiesta was occupied by the driver, identified as Marissa Delgado Mejia, and the passenger, Marlene Delgadillo, according to the complaint. Both women were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital, where Delgadillo died from her injuries.

The crash happened on May 7 at the 5100 block of Buddy Owens Boulevard. A witness told McAllen police officers, Bazan was traveling eastbound when he entered the intersection at Taylor Road when he disregarded a red light and struck the Fiesta, that was traveling westbound, according to the complaint. Both vehicles sustained major damage.

According to Hidalgo County jail records, Bazan was booked on May 18. He was charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a $50,000 bond on Tuesday.