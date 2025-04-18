x

Man charged for abandoning cat in rural Edinburg

A man has been charged with animal cruelty after abandoning a cat in rural Edinburg, according to Hidalgo County Constables Office Precinct 4.

The constable said Brigidio Sergio Martinez was identified as the man who abandoned a cat with no food or water on March 25.

Martinez was arrested and charged.

