Man charged for illegally dumping construction materials in Brownsville

Thousands of pounds of waste were dumped in Brownsville illegally, and police have arrested the man they say is responsible for it.

Around 30,000 pounds of construction material was dumped on FM 802.

According to Brownsville's police chief, all the material was trash removed from a store at Sunrise Mall undergoing renovations.

Police say Israel Rodriguez dumped the trash on someone's property instead of the landfill. Rodriguez owns Corbelos Demolition Junk Removal Services.

The waste was reported to police on Tuesday, which lead them to Rodriguez.

"A warrant was obtained yesterday for his arrest after it was confirmed that it was his dumping in somebody else's property," Brownsville Police Department Public Information Officer Abril Luna said.

Rodriguez turned himself into police on Friday morning. He was charged with illegal dumping and has since bonded out.

Watch the video above for the full story.