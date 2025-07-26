Man charged in Brownsville crash that left a child in critical condition
A man has been charged in a major three-vehicle crash in Brownsville that left a child in critical condition, according to a news release.
The news release said the crash happened on Friday at around 11:06 p.m. at the intersection of West University Boulevard and South Expressway 77/83.
Preliminary investigation showed a blue pickup truck, driven by 26-year-old Raul Rodriguez, was traveling southbound on South Expressway 77 when he disregarded a red light and crashed into two vehicles, according to the news release.
The news release said officers who responded to the scene noticed multiple signs of impairment in Rodriguez that were consistent with intoxication. He was then placed under arrest.
Multiple serious injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Two children and an adult female were taken to a local hospital. One of the children was listed in critical condition, according to the news release.
Rodriguez was arraigned on Saturday and charged with three counts of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury; his bond was set at $75,000.
The investigation is ongoing.
