Man charged in connection to string of car burglaries in Mission

MISSION – Leeroy Rodriguez, 24, of Alton was charged Tuesday, in connection to a string of car burglaries in Mission last week.

Rodriguez faces five counts of burglary of a vehicle with bond set at $50,000.

The burglaries happened last week around Elm Street and Don’s Drive.

Police continue to search for a second suspect – anyone with information is asked to call Mission Crime Stoppers at 956-581-8477.

