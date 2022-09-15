x

Man charged in connection with assaults at San Juan hike and bike trail

Thursday, September 15 2022

A man accused of attacking several women at a hike and bike trail in San Juan is in custody after turning himself in to police, according to San Juan police Chief Ruben Morin.

Arturo Javier Gonzalez was charged with three counts of assault causing bodily injury and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Tuesday, a woman claimed she was assaulted while running at the hike and bike trial. 

The woman ran into two women who said the same thing happened to them moments earlier, and after calling the cops, Gonzalez was gone and was seen leaving into nearby neighborhoods.

