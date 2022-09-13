Woman claims she was assaulted during her morning jog in San Juan

A woman jogging during her morning run at a hike and bike trail in San Juan claimed she was assaulted by a man she did not know.

The woman, who wishes to remain unidentified, says she was almost grabbed by a man she didn't know.

Channel 5 spoke with the San Juan Police Department and confirmed that police reports were made and an active investigating is ongoing.

The woman says she has been jogging regularly at San Juan's hike and trail for about three years, and never imagined something like this would happen.

The woman eventually ran into two women who said the same thing happened to them moments earlier, and after calling the cops, the man was gone and was seen leaving into nearby neighborhoods.

It is important to be aware of surroundings and travel in groups if possible.