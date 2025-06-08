Man charged in connection with deadly Pharr shooting
A man arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Pharr has been arraigned.
Fernando Sandoval was charged with murder and four counts of endangering a child. His bond was set at $2,080,000.
The shooting took place Friday night at the 700 block of North Erica Street.
Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds; he later died at the scene.
According to Pharr Assistant Police Chief Michael Rodriguez, there were children playing outside in the area at the time of the shooting.
A second man was also arrested at the scene of the shooting.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
