Man charged in fatal Edinburg crash

The man accused of driving the wrong-way on the expressway and setting off a five-vehicle collision that killed one person and hospitalized six others went before a judge Thursday.

Tyrone Amos, 29, was formally charged with two counts of intoxication assault and one count of intoxication manslaughter and had his bond set at $400,000.

Police responded to the crash on the 16000 block of north Expressway 281 at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 4.

Police say Amos was traveling south in the northbound lanes.

“The wrong-way driver then struck a Dodge pick-up truck head on,” the Edinburg Police Department said in a statement. “Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash including a Chevy Malibu. Unfortunately, the passenger in the Chevy Malibu passed away as a result of their injuries.”

The victim was identified as Victor Bazan Jr., 27, of Palmview.