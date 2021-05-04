Edinburg police: 1 dead, 6 hospitalized in wrong-way driver crash

One person is dead and six others are hospitalized after a wrong-way driver hit a vehicle head-on, resulting in a five-vehicle crash, the Edinburg Police Department said Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the crash on the 16000 block of north Expressway 281 at about 4:30 a.m.

EDINBURG POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL WRONG WAY CRASH Tuesday May 4th, 2021 around 4:30AM, Edinburg police officers... Posted by Edinburg Police Department on Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Police say a 29-year-old driver was traveling south in the northbound lanes.

“The wrong-way driver then struck a Dodge pick-up truck head on,” the Edinburg Police Department said. “Three other vehicles were also involved in the crash including a Chevy Malibu. Unfortunately, the passenger in the Chevy Malibu passed away as a result of their injuries.”

Six other people were sent to the hospital following the crash. Investigators are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in the crash, the department said. No other details were available.

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.