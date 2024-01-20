Man charged in fatal shooting of relative pleads guilty

A man accused of playing with a loaded handgun when he shot his brother-in-law pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge, court records indicate.

Oziel Alejandro Munoz was 19 when he was arrested by the Brownsville Police Department for the November 2022 fatal shooting.

Police said he and his brother-in-law — 27-year-old Ruben Garcia — were playing with Munoz’s loaded handgun at a family gathering when “the gun was pointed at the victim's head, and a round was fired."

Garcia was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead several hours later.

Munoz accepted a plea deal with prosecutors on Tuesday for a five-year sentence. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors will dismiss a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Sentencing for Munoz is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 13.