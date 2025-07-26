x

Man charged with indecency with a child after victim makes outcry in San Juan

3 hours 58 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, July 26 2025 Jul 26, 2025 July 26, 2025 10:55 AM July 26, 2025 in News - Local

A man has been charged with indecency with a child after the victim, who is under 16 years old, made an outcry in San Juan.

Arturo Leon Jr. was arraigned on Saturday and issued a $250,000 bond.

San Juan police received a report about the outcry on Friday at around 6 a.m., according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.

Leon Jr. was taken into custody at the 400 block of Cancun Drive after police were able to obtain an arrest and search warrant, according to Sifuentes.

