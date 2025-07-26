Man charged with indecency with a child after victim makes outcry in San Juan
A man has been charged with indecency with a child after the victim, who is under 16 years old, made an outcry in San Juan.
Arturo Leon Jr. was arraigned on Saturday and issued a $250,000 bond.
San Juan police received a report about the outcry on Friday at around 6 a.m., according to San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes.
Leon Jr. was taken into custody at the 400 block of Cancun Drive after police were able to obtain an arrest and search warrant, according to Sifuentes.
More News
News Video
-
Franciscan friars setting up fraternity in Alamo to provide comfort to community
-
Valley school districts watching as state lawmakers consider eliminating STAAR test
-
New designs for South Padre Island Convention Center expansion project revealed
-
Recapping the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Cowboys hoping young offensive lineman can fill the void left by retired...
Sports Video
-
Recapping the first week of Dallas Cowboys training camp
-
Cowboys hoping young offensive lineman can fill the void left by retired...
-
Cowboys running back battle heating up at the camp
-
Dak Prescott on Micah Parsons contract talks: 'He should get paid'
-
Joe Milton says trade from Patriots to Cowboys was ?something me and...