Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with deadly Alton crash
A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash in Alton earlier this month.
Daniel Sustaita, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of intoxication manslaughter, the Alton Police Department announced Tuesday.
RELATED: Victims in early morning crash in Alton identified by police
The crash happened in the early morning hours of March 11 near 5 Mile Line and Stewart Road.
Police say Sustaita was driving a Ford F-150 when he hit a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. The occupants of the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Moses Garcia and 21-year-old Karen Espino, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Sustaita's bond was set at $2 million for the intoxication manslaughter charges and $15,000 for the possession of a controlled substance charge.
