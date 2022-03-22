x

Man charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with deadly Alton crash

Photo credit: Alton Police Department

A man has been charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with a deadly crash in Alton earlier this month. 

Daniel Sustaita, 41, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of intoxication manslaughter, the Alton Police Department announced Tuesday. 

The crash happened in the early morning hours of March 11 near 5 Mile Line and Stewart Road. 

Police say Sustaita was driving a Ford F-150 when he hit a vehicle that was stopped at a red light. The occupants of the vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Christopher Moses Garcia and 21-year-old Karen Espino, were pronounced dead at the scene. 

Sustaita's bond was set at $2 million for the intoxication manslaughter charges and $15,000 for the possession of a controlled substance charge. 

