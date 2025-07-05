Man confesses to deadly stabbing at Cameron Park, sheriff's office says

The Cameron County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing at Cameron Park in Brownsville.

According to a news release, 30-year-old Juan Ivan Jimenez confessed to the stabbings. He was arraigned on July 4 and charged with criminal homicide and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury. His bond was set at $500,000.

The motive for the stabbings is believed to be drug related, according to the news release.

The stabbings occurred on July 2 at the 2100 block of Florencia Avenue in Cameron Park. Upon arrival, deputies found a dead male, identified as 26-year-old Rolando Arturo Vizcarra, laying on the floor by the entrance of the residence with a stab wound to his neck, according to a news release.

The news release said a 32-year-old female was also stabbed in the head and facial area. She was taken to a local hospital with serious, life-threatening injures. A second male was also stabbed on his shoulder, but he was treated at the scene.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Jimenez on July 3, and he was arrested that same day, according to the news release.