x

Man convicted in 1998 murder of Brownsville woman files for new DNA testing

8 hours 50 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, July 08 2021 Jul 8, 2021 July 08, 2021 12:33 PM July 08, 2021 in News - Local
By: KRGV Staff

A Valley death row inmate has a new effort to prove his innocence in the 1998 murder of a Brownsville school teacher.

Attorneys for Ruben Gutierrez have filed a motion to have evidence tested for DNA.

Prosecutors say Gutierrez was trying to steal more than $600,000 the victim had hidden in her home. 

Gutierrez has maintained his innocence. His execution remains scheduled for October 27, 2021.

RELATED: New execution date set for man convicted in 1998 murder of Brownsville school teacher

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days