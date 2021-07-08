Man convicted in 1998 murder of Brownsville woman files for new DNA testing

A Valley death row inmate has a new effort to prove his innocence in the 1998 murder of a Brownsville school teacher.

Attorneys for Ruben Gutierrez have filed a motion to have evidence tested for DNA.

Prosecutors say Gutierrez was trying to steal more than $600,000 the victim had hidden in her home.

Gutierrez has maintained his innocence. His execution remains scheduled for October 27, 2021.

