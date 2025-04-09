Man dies after suffering seizure and falling off of bridge in La Villa, Hidalgo County sheriff says
A man died Wednesday after suffering a seizure and falling off a bridge in La Villa, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to FM 1425 north of Highway 107 Tuesday at around 2:22 p.m. According to Guerra, two adult males were fishing on top of a bridge when one appeared to have suffered a seizure and fell into the water.
The local fire department recovered the body of the victim, Guerra said.
The victim has yet to be identified.
