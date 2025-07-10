Man dies following San Juan structure fire
A man has died following a structure fire in San Juan on Thursday.
San Juan Police Chief Leandro Sifuentes confirmed to Channel 5 News the 72-year-old unidentified man died at a local hospital following the structure fire at the 2100 block of Doe Street.
The man lived with his wife in that location, but she wasn't home during the fire, Sifuentes said.
According to San Juan Assistant Fire Chief Carlos Alaniz, reports of the fire came in at around 10:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.
Alaniz said the Edinburg and Pharr fire departments assisted in batting the blaze.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
