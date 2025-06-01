x

Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Alamo

5 hours 30 minutes 53 seconds ago Sunday, June 01 2025 Jun 1, 2025 June 01, 2025 5:31 PM June 01, 2025 in News - Local

A 48-year-old man died in a single-vehicle accident in Alamo after striking a pole, according to Alamo Fire Chief Roman Candelario Flores.

Flores said the accident occurred on FM 495 and Alamo Road. He said the driver was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

