Man found guilty in 2023 fatal Harlingen stabbing

A man charged in a 2023 fatal stabbing has been found guilty of first degree murder.

Anthony Rodriguez was accused of killing Victor Iracheta Jr. at a basketball game in Harlingen.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez stabbed Iracheta for winning that basketball game. Rodriguez was found about a mile away from where the stabbing happened.

Rodriguez had pleaded not guilty to the murder and claimed he was defending himself. Sentencing for Rodriguez is scheduled for Monday.