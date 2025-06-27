Man found guilty in 2023 fatal Harlingen stabbing
A man charged in a 2023 fatal stabbing has been found guilty of first degree murder.
Anthony Rodriguez was accused of killing Victor Iracheta Jr. at a basketball game in Harlingen.
Prosecutors said Rodriguez stabbed Iracheta for winning that basketball game. Rodriguez was found about a mile away from where the stabbing happened.
Rodriguez had pleaded not guilty to the murder and claimed he was defending himself. Sentencing for Rodriguez is scheduled for Monday.
