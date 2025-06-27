x

Man found guilty in 2023 fatal Harlingen stabbing

Man found guilty in 2023 fatal Harlingen stabbing
3 hours 12 minutes 57 seconds ago Friday, June 27 2025 Jun 27, 2025 June 27, 2025 5:12 PM June 27, 2025 in News - Local

A man charged in a 2023 fatal stabbing has been found guilty of first degree murder.

Anthony Rodriguez was accused of killing Victor Iracheta Jr. at a basketball game in Harlingen.

Prosecutors said Rodriguez stabbed Iracheta for winning that basketball game. Rodriguez was found about a mile away from where the stabbing happened.

RELATED STORY: Sheriff’s office: Suspect in fatal stabbing near Harlingen charged with murder

Rodriguez had pleaded not guilty to the murder and claimed he was defending himself. Sentencing for Rodriguez is scheduled for Monday.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days