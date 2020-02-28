Man gets 99 years in prison for role in Texas girl's death
DALLAS (AP) - A man has been convicted and sentenced to 99 years in prison for his part in the abduction and killing of a 13-year-old suburban Dallas girl. A Dallas County jury deliberated for about an hour Friday before sentencing Desmond Jones for his involvement in the abduction and death of Shavon Randle. The sentence was deliberated after the jury witnessed a courtroom outburst by Jones, whom bailiffs carried from the courtroom. Earlier Friday, the jury deliberated for about two hours before finding Jones guilty of organized criminal activity, for which the top punishment is 99 years or life in prison.
