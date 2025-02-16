Man hospitalized after plane catches fire during air show in Laredo

Photo credit: MGN Online

One man was hospitalized Sunday after a plane caught on fire in Laredo, according to ABC affiliate KGNS-TV.

The plane caught on fire during the WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular shortly before 1 p.m.

The pilot was able to land the plane, and the fire was put out on the ground. According to KGNS-TV, a man in his 70s was taken to Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.

The Laredo Police Department has confirmed only one plane was involved, and it wasn’t immediately clear if there were other people inside the aircraft.

The airshow resumed at around 1:30 p.m.

Click here for the full story from KGNS-TV.