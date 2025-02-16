Man hospitalized after plane catches fire during air show in Laredo
One man was hospitalized Sunday after a plane caught on fire in Laredo, according to ABC affiliate KGNS-TV.
The plane caught on fire during the WBCA Stars & Stripes Air Show Spectacular shortly before 1 p.m.
The pilot was able to land the plane, and the fire was put out on the ground. According to KGNS-TV, a man in his 70s was taken to Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.
The Laredo Police Department has confirmed only one plane was involved, and it wasn’t immediately clear if there were other people inside the aircraft.
The airshow resumed at around 1:30 p.m.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville school board president dies
-
Pipeline fire in Reynosa extinguished
-
Disparities in cancer research and treatment discussed during UTRGV conference
-
Vigil held for Harlingen teen killed in hit-and-run crash
-
UTRGV research conference covers disparities in cancer research, treatment
Sports Video
-
UTRGV baseball takes down Southern Illinois on Opening Day
-
Edinburg Vela & La Feria advance to third round of girls basketball...
-
Weslaco softball shines in 15-2 win over Flour Bluff
-
Rio Hondo & Raymondville eliminated on Thursday in area round
-
UTRGV baseball details feelings ahead of 2025 Opening Day