Man in custody after meth bust in Pharr International Bridge
A 29-year-old man from Reynosa is in custody after another multi-million dollar drug bust in the Rio Grande Valley.
992 pounds of suspected methamphetamine were intercepted at the Pharr International Bridge last Friday. The information was released on Wednesday.
The drugs were hidden within the floor of a tractor trailer.
