Man indicted on manslaughter charge following fatal Weslaco crash

Clayton Wayne Neuhaus. Photo credit: Hidalgo County jail records.

A man accused of being intoxicated when he collided into another vehicle in a fatal September 2022 crash in Weslaco was charged with manslaughter, court record show.

Clayton Wayne Neuhaus was indicted on a charge of manslaughter on Thursday, Nov, 2.

Neuhaus was 25 when he was arrested on an intoxicated manslaughter charge following a crash on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 on the 1300 block of South International Boulevard in Weslaco at about 11:26 p.m.

The indictment accuses Neuhaus of causing the death of 47-year-old Joe Luis Martinez while under the influence of alcohol and operating a motor vehicle at “a speed greater than was reasonable.”

As previously reported, Martinez died after driving out of the Frankie Flav'z parking lot and was struck by a white Ford F150 Raptor truck that was driven by Neuhaus.

Police say Neuhaus continued to travel southbound and stopped after hitting a second object. Investigators observed no signs that indicated Neuhaus attempted to brake before impact, and that he failed a standardized field sobriety test, Weslaco police said in a news release.

Records show Neuhaus was released from jail on Oct. 1, 2022 on a $75,000 bond.

Neuhaus is set to be arraigned on Monday, Dec. 4.