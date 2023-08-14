Man injured in boating accident at South Padre Island expected to recover
A man injured in a boating accident at South Padre Island Sunday morning is expected to make a full recovery.
Game Warden officials say the captain of a charter fishing boat made a sharp turn and hit the throttle, causing a passenger to be thrown overboard.
Officials say the skeg of the boat hit the passenger on the leg, causing a deep cut. The passenger was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be ok.
The incident has been ruled as an accident.
More News
News Video
-
Registration open for 3rd Annual Trooper Moises Sanchez Obstacle Course Run
-
Weslaco ISD athletes to compete at the State Games of America in...
-
Man injured in boating accident at South Padre Island expected to recover
-
DPS: One dead in two-vehicle crash north of Palmview
-
Valley teachers prepare for the first day back to school