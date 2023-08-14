x

Man injured in boating accident at South Padre Island expected to recover

2 hours 19 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, August 14 2023 Aug 14, 2023 August 14, 2023 1:53 PM August 14, 2023 in News - Local

A man injured in a boating accident at South Padre Island Sunday morning is expected to make a full recovery.

Game Warden officials say the captain of a charter fishing boat made a sharp turn and hit the throttle, causing a passenger to be thrown overboard.

Officials say the skeg of the boat hit the passenger on the leg, causing a deep cut. The passenger was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be ok.

The incident has been ruled as an accident.

