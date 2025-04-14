Man jumps off of Queen Isabella Causeway during traffic stop

A man is in police custody after jumping off the Queen Isabella causeway, according to a news release from the city of South Padre Island.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Roderick Kise, the unidentified man was briefly hospitalized with minor injuries.

According to the news release, the man jumped from the causeway Monday shortly after 11:30 a.m. after officers with the South Padre Island Police Department attempted to perform a traffic stop on his vehicle.

The release said the traffic stop was over a traffic violation, but the vehicle fled the scene.

Officers later found the vehicle stopped on the westbound lane of the causeway, where one of the male occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and jumped over the causeway railing and into the water, the release added.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Homeland Security Investigations, were spotted on the causeway and in the water below.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations recovered the unidentified individual. The man was reportedly found clinging to a concrete pillar.

According to Kise, the man initially gave them a false name.

The man remains in South Padre Island police custody.

The investigation is ongoing, and the release said further details are not available.