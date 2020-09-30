x

Man killed by bees in Starr County

2 hours 25 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 10:53 AM September 30, 2020 in News - Local
Photo Credit: MGN

A man died Tuesday in Starr County after being stung by bees.

At about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Starr County Sheriff's Office, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to a call on North San Julian Road, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff's Office.

A man clearing a property nearby had been stung by bees and died. Justice of the Peace Luis Garcia ordered an autopsy.

The Sheriff's Office didn't release the man's name.

