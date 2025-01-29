Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg

A man was killed following a standoff with a SWAT team in Edinburg, according to a city spokesperson,

The Edinburg Police Department responded to the 2800 block of El Paso Street in reference to a man threatening a neighbor and waving a firearm, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said officers made contact with the armed individual, 58-year-old Felipe Zuniga, when he "brandished an apparent weapon" and pointed it at police. This led to shots being fired before Zuniga barricaded himself inside a residence.

Officers established a perimeter around the residence and a SWAT team attempted negotiations, according to the spokesperson. Repeated attempts to contact Zuniga were unsuccessful, and SWAT utilized a Bearcat vehicle to breach a doorway and deploy a phone to communicate with him.

According to the spokesperson, Zuniga allegedly pointed a weapon at a SWAT team member, leading to the officer firing their weapon and striking him. Zuniga was treated at the scene and then transported to DHR, where he died from his injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Edinburg Police Department Internal Affairs and the Texas Rangers.