Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly crash

An Edinburg man on Monday entered four guilty pleas in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened last August near Economedes High School.

Police say Carlos Santiago Rodriguez hit two women and didn't stop to help. One of the victims, Lorena Perez, was pregnant.

Authorities say Perez was putting gas in her car when she was hit. Perez and her unborn son died.

A second woman who was with Perez was also hit but survived.

Sentencing is set for July 21.