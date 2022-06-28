Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly crash
An Edinburg man on Monday entered four guilty pleas in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash.
RELATED: DPS: Edinburg woman, unborn baby dead after hit-and-run, authorities looking for vehicle
The crash happened last August near Economedes High School.
Police say Carlos Santiago Rodriguez hit two women and didn't stop to help. One of the victims, Lorena Perez, was pregnant.
REALTED: DPS: Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash in Edinburg arrested, charged
Authorities say Perez was putting gas in her car when she was hit. Perez and her unborn son died.
A second woman who was with Perez was also hit but survived.
Sentencing is set for July 21.
More News
News Video
-
Made in the 956: Harlingen's first female firefighter inspires young Valley girls
-
Drainage project for State Highway 107 in Edinburg in the works
-
Man pleads guilty in connection to deadly crash
-
Main Event coming to Sunrise Mall in Brownsville
-
State highway 107 drainage project in design phase